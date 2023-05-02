UMATILLA, Ore. -Teachers shape kids' lives with the knowledge they impart to students. Some teachers have such a big impact on kids that they remember them for the rest of their lives and even go back to thank them.
“I actually have like a binder over there of all the thank you cards students have wrote me throughout the years as a reminder of when I'm having a hard day I like to look at that,” Umatilla High School Teacher Hanna Wicklander said.
She said she enjoys seeing students through their high school careers and teaching them real-world examples to help them understand a subject that can be challenging.
“Math was actually something I struggled with in school and so I wanted to teach math to kids in a way that I could help them understand it since I struggled with it,”
Wicklander said math class might not teach equations students remember for the rest of their lives, but it is an opportunity to learn problem-solving skills they need for future careers and even in everyday life.
Athletic Director, Scott Bow, teaches Success 101, a class meant to help students learn some of the things that are important for success as adults like saving for retirement or even starting a mock business.
“You know they're not going to walk out of class every day and say thanks for teaching us this kind of stuff, you know it goes without saying that's not really going to happen all the time,” he said.
He said it’s fun to watch students grow and learn about things they’re passionate about and has even seen students go on to start businesses of their own and come back to show him how they’ve grown.
Language Arts Teacher, Corine Funderburk, has been teaching for 30 years and has seen kids go from elementary school to high school and beyond.
She said keeping teaching engaging and interesting is an important part of keeping kids invested.
“You know my goal is just to keep learning fun and relevant and because I just love these kids,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.