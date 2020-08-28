KENNEWICK, Wash. - This year’s tournament benefiting Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties (DVSBF) will have a new format as a way to ensure safety of golfers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registered golfers will complete their round of golf from September 1st through September 30th, 2020, by reserving a tee time at Canyon Lakes Golf Course. Canyon Lakes will collect scorecards and provide a delicious sponsored lunch to players at the completion of their round. Also included: Green fees, Golf carts, Range balls, 2 free beverage tickets and tee prizes.
Winners will be announced October 16th at the much-anticipated Awards Event to be presented virtually.
The mission of DVSBF, a non-profit agency, is to create a healthy community free from all forms of domestic violence. As the only domestic violence program in the bi-county area, DVSBF provides a myriad of services such as emergency shelter, 24-Hr Crisis Line, and Advocacy all confidential and at no charge.