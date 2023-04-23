RICHLAND, Wash. – The Clot Trot returned to Richland to bring awareness to hemophilia for the 15th year.
The event, held at Howard Amon Park on April 22, was started by Aaron Smith in 2008 as his Eagle Scout service project. The event has since grown and has continued supporting the hemophilia community.
According to the National Hemophilia Foundation, hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly, which can lead to complications like excessive bleeding.
Through the Clot Trot, the Smith family has helped raise money through donations for hemophilia research and to assist those dealing with hemophilia and other bleeding disorders.
This year’s event included a virtual portion, and in-person participants who joined the 5k race or one-mile walk/run received a free 2023 Clot-Trot t-shirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.