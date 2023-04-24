OLYMPIA, Wash. - The 2023 Washington legislative session began on January 9 of this year. The session began in January and wrapped up on April 23.

People debated and bills were passed.

Of those bills, there are a couple of them that people either liked or didn't like.

Here is a breakdown of some of those bills.

House Bill 1240, establishing firearms-related safety measures.

The goal of this bill is to ban the sale, manufacturing and distribution of rifles shorter than 30 inches, rifles with detachable magazines that can hold more than ten rounds and semi-automatic pistols with detachable magazines.

This does not ban owning an assault weapon.

The bill was amended to allow gun-makers to see inventory that was in stock before January 1, 2023, only to out-of-state buyers for 90 days after the bill is signed into law.

The bill has been sent to Washington Governor Jay Inslee's desk awaiting his signature.

The next healthy talker is Senate Bill 5236.

This bill aims to help with the healthcare staffing shortage.

It requires hospitals to turn staffing plans into the Washington State Department of Health, with the goal of easing patient loads.

The law will also make sure that breaks and overtime laws for healthcare workers, which passed in 2019, will be followed so workers get their legally required breaks.

The law takes effect in July 2024.

Senate Bill 5352 has also passed both through the House and the Senate.

This bill helps define more clarity when law enforcement can pursue it.

It aims to give officers more leeway to chase those who run from law enforcement.

The bill would make it so police can pursue a suspect with reasonable suspicion, but only for certain crimes like a DUI and vehicular assault.

The bill is awaiting the Governor's approval.

Senate Bill 5087 which would ban the death penalty in Washington State is officially signed by Gov. Inslee.

Five years after the Washington State Supreme Court ruled the death penalty is unconstitutional.

Gov. Inslee signed a bill officially removing it from state law.

This also removes other laws ruled unconstitutional such as allowing certain people to be sterilized.

House Bill 1337 is currently sitting on the Governor's desk and was sent to him on April 19.

The bill hopes to make housing more affordable for people of all ages.

The new construction of domiciles or accessory dwelling units is known as ADUs.

This may make it easier to combat the housing crisis by benefitting people in financial distress that can't afford a home.

The legislature approved the Capital Budget for 2023-2025.

The new budget finds public construction projects and infrastructure.

Senator Nikki Torres from Pasco was able to help get $23 million in funding for projects in the 15th District which include.

Over five million dollars for the Pasco Process Water re-use facility.

Over three million dollars for Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District.

One Million dollars for Sentinel Gap Community Park in Mattawa.

Over one million dollars for Martin Luther King Jr. Park and swimming pool.