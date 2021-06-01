The 86th annual Toppenish Rodeo is "A Go", tickets on sale now

TOPPENISH, WA - While the rodeo was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Toppenish Rodeo and Livestock Association Board of Directors announces It’s back for 2021 always the 1st weekend in July Friday, July 2nd, and Saturday the 3rd.
The 86th annual Toppenish Rodeo will take place at the Toppenish Rodeo Grounds, 600 S. Division Street in Toppenish. The action-packed rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. each night, presented by The Toppenish Livestock Commission.
“Attendees will have the opportunity to watch the top cowboys and cowgirls in the nation compete,” said Randy Cobb, President, Toppenish Rodeo. “In celebration of our 86th anniversary, the Toppenish Rodeo promises to be bigger and better than ever and any gift certificates that were purchased or donated will be honored this year!”
New this year are touchless online ticket sales. No in-person ticket sales will be available this year.
General admission to the rodeo grounds is free if you just want to enjoy the carnival-style vendors. Rodeo ticket prices for adults (age 13 and older) are $15 for a one-day pass and $25 for both days. Our honored Senior Citizens & Military Veterans 1 Day Pass $12 and 2 Day Pass $20. For kids 6 - 12, one-day passes are $10 and two-day passes are $18. Children ages 7 and under are admitted free. Parking is $2.
Registration for events are ONLINE ONLY at www.toppenishrodeo.com, under the menu tab, click on Contestants.
The Toppenish Rodeo Mutton Bustin' ONLINE Registration opens Wednesday, June 9th, at 8 a.m. and will remain open until filled. 10 Riders per night, Fri. & Sat., July 2 & 3. Riders must be at least 3 years or older and weigh 50-lbs or less, and wear long sleeves & jeans. Parents must purchase a general admission ticket. Check-in between 6:00-6:30 pm.
Beer Garden will be open each night rodeo with entertainment by DJ Armando (Friday) and The Pony Boys (Saturday).
The Toppenish Parade is "A Go" for July 3rd and YES, the Toppenish Lions Club will be holding their famous pancake, egg sausage breakfast in Post Office Park Saturday, July 3rd, 7:30-10:00.
“The health and safety of our attendees, athletes, and volunteers is our number one priority. We will continue to work with our local health officials to follow any required health and safety guidelines. ,” Said Rodeo President, Cobbs.