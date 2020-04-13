TOPPENISH, WA - The Toppenish Rodeo and Livestock Association Board of Directors are sad to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Toppenish Rodeo that was to be held July 3rd and 4th due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
The Directors have looked at this situation from all angles and feel this decision is in the best interest of our community, sponsors, contractors, contestants, volunteers and spectators to stay safe and healthy. We know, the decision to cancel our event, as well as the decisions of the other committees who have canceled their events, creates a hardship on those in the rodeo world who depend on our rodeos for part of their livelihood.
Because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, our rodeo grounds have now been closed until further notice to any upcoming events that had been scheduled. “We are all in this together and are praying for our rodeo families.” States Randy Cobb, Toppenish Rodeo Association President.
Plans are already in the works for Rodeo 2021 and any gift certificates that were purchased or donated will be honored next year.