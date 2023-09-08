KENNEWICK, Wash.- The African Children's Choir will be coming to Kennewick Sunday, September, 17.
According to a press release sent by the African Children's Choir, the internationally acclaimed African Children's Choir Performance will bring beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances to Kennewick.
The "Just As I Am' tour combines traditional hymns with African cultural sounds according to the press release.
The concert will be free and open to all.
Music For Life, the parent organization for the African Children's Choir, works in seven different countries.
The Live concert will be on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. At the Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 West Kennewick Avenue.
