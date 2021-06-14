The annual Toppenish 'Wild West Parade' has been approved

TOPPENISH, WA - The Toppenish Annual Wild West Parade July 3rd is also "A GO" Saturday, July 3rd, following the Wild West Rodeo!
Parade entrants will meet at the Toppenish Rodeo grounds on Division Street and parade will kick off at 11:00 am, leaving the grounds onto 4th Ave then north on S. Toppenish Ave (head through downtown Toppenish crossing the BNSF railroad line then onto East Toppenish Ave finishing at C street).
The Toppenish PRCA Rodeo will be in the evenings of July 2nd and 3rd.
The Lions club will hold their pancake egg sausage breakfast in Post Office park Saturday the 3rd for 7:30-10:00, $7.00 a plate