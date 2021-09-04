The Annual Tri-Cities Geocoin Challenge Is Back After A Year Off

RICHLAND, WA-
After a year off due to the pandemic, The Tri-Cities Geocoin Challenge was back on Saturday. This year's theme was 'History of the Tri-Cities'. About 300 people showed up to participate in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Geocoin Challenge.
Think of it as a giant scavenger hunt. The locations span across the Tri-Cities with 40 different spots to visit.
Jen Davis is the Parks and Recreation Coordinator for the City of Richland, who led the event.
"It's a great way to get families outside but also have fun with technology," said Davis.
This challenge takes about five hours to complete and once it's done, everyone comes back to John Dam Plaza in Richland to collect their coin.
One geocacher named Socks traveled from southern Oregon with his family to be here. He's also the Executive Director of Southern Oregon Geocaching.
"I started geocaching back in august 2012 and I have been addicted to it and loving it ever since," said Socks.
The event had adventure labs instead of actual geocaches because of COVID precautions. Participants download a passport, an app, and they're off!
"There are four adventure labs that we placed, one for each of the four cities; Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, and West Richland, and each of the adventures there are ten locations," said Davis.
About 300 people showed up to participate. Jen says that after the hardships of the past year and a half, this is an opportunity to bring joy to people.
"We want people to have fun and to visit the tri-cities and see some of those locations that maybe they have never been to," said Davis.
To get into it, you don't need an event to go geocaching. You can do it whenever, wherever.
"Everybody should start geocaching. Everybody should go to geocaching.com. Get in the game, it's so much fun. You'll travel all over the place and see sights you wouldn't normally see," said Socks.