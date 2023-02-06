PASCO, Wash. -

There are some big changes in store for the Tri-Cities Pride organization.

In 2022 the Tri-Cities Pride Festival had its biggest turnout to date.

The pride festival started in the Tri-Cities in 2016 and is the only pride festival locally.

The 2023 pride celebration is on hold.

The festival for many people in our community is a time to celebrate the steps forward the LGBTQ+ community has made throughout the years.

Tri-Cities Pride President Carly Coburn said they are taking this year off to reorganize into a non-profit organization.

The reason for the big switch could be beneficial for the organization in the future.

"Lots of businesses really like to collaborate with non-profits. We were essentially a no-profit before and so this will allow us to help save for future events, and potentially put on additional events throughout the year.

Coburn said last year's festival saw between 1,500 to 2,000 people throughout the day.

At the festival, you can expect to find food trucks, drag performances, music and local vendors.

Numerica Credit Union has been working with the Tri-Cities Pride Festival for a few years.

Numerica's community outreach and philanthropy manager Lisa Bugas says the company is always striving to be an inclusive organization.

Bugas said they will be there for the non-profit during the switch if asked.

"We want to support the pride festival and everything they're working on this year and if that means there's some pivots or changes we want to be along for the ride," said Bugas.

Coburn said some of the money they made from last year's event went was used to pay for a couple of LGBTQ+ events, but a majority of it is still in the bank ready to be used to pay for next year's event.

While Coburn can't say definitively if the event will take place next year, she's confident that it will take place.

Coburn said Out and About is planning on stepping up for a pride celebration.

PFLAG is planning on hosting a skating event for all ages.

Coburn wants to remind the community of one thing.

"Pride isn't always a parade. Pride is sometimes a battle and sometimes it's a celebration.

Even though we won't be hosting it ourselves this year, that doesn't mean there won't be pride in the Tri-Cities," said Coburn.