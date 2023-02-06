Gay Rights Advocates Arrested at Idaho Capitol
PASCO, Wash. - 
 
There are some big changes in store for the Tri-Cities Pride organization.
 
In 2022 the Tri-Cities Pride Festival had its biggest turnout to date.
 
The pride festival started in the Tri-Cities in 2016 and is the only pride festival locally.
 
The 2023 pride celebration is on hold.
 
The festival for many people in our community is a time to celebrate the steps forward the LGBTQ+ community has made throughout the years.
 
Tri-Cities Pride President Carly Coburn said they are taking this year off to reorganize into a non-profit organization.
 

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court.

Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas dissented.

The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. An estimated 11.3 million LGBT people live in the U.S., according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school.

The cases were the court’s first on LGBT rights since Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement and replacement by Kavanaugh. Kennedy was a voice for gay rights and the author of the landmark ruling in 2015 that made same-sex marriage legal throughout the United States. Kavanaugh generally is regarded as more conservative.

The Trump administration had changed course from the Obama administration, which supported LGBT workers in their discrimination claims under Title VII.

During the Obama years, the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had changed its longstanding interpretation of civil rights law to include discrimination against LGBT people. The law prohibits discrimination because of sex, but has no specific protection for sexual orientation or gender identity.

In recent years, some lower courts have held that discrimination against LGBT people is a subset of sex discrimination, and thus prohibited by the federal law.

Efforts by Congress to change the law have so far failed.

The Supreme Court cases involved two gay men and a transgender woman who sued for employment discrimination after they lost their jobs.

The federal appeals court in New York ruled in favor of a gay skydiving instructor who claimed he was fired because of his sexual orientation. The full 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 10-3 that it was abandoning its earlier holding that Title VII didn’t cover sexual orientation because “legal doctrine evolves.” The court held that “sexual orientation discrimination is motivated, at least in part, by sex and is thus a subset of sex discrimination.”

That ruling was a victory for the relatives of Donald Zarda, who was fired in 2010 from a skydiving job in Central Islip, New York, that required him to strap himself tightly to clients so they could jump in tandem from an airplane. He tried to put a woman with whom he was jumping at ease by explaining that he was gay. The school fired Zarda after the woman’s boyfriend called to complain.

Zarda died in a wingsuit accident in Switzerland in 2014.

In a case from Georgia, the federal appeals court in Atlanta ruled against Gerald Bostock, a gay employee of Clayton County, in the Atlanta suburbs. Bostock claimed he was fired in 2013 because he is gay. The county argues that Bostock was let go because of the results of an audit of funds he managed.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Bostock’s claim in a three-page opinion that noted the court was bound by a 1979 decision that held “discharge for homosexuality is not prohibited by Title VII.”

Aimee Stephens lost her job as a funeral director in the Detroit area after she revealed to her boss that she had struggled with gender most of her life and had, at long last, “decided to become the person that my mind already is.” Stephens told funeral home owner Thomas Rost that following a vacation, she would report to work wearing a conservative skirt suit or dress that Rost required for women who worked at his three funeral homes. Rost fired Stephens.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio, ruled that the firing constituted sex discrimination under federal law.

Stephens died last month.
The reason for the big switch could be beneficial for the organization in the future.
 
"Lots of businesses really like to collaborate with non-profits. We were essentially a no-profit before and so this will allow us to help save for future events, and potentially put on additional events throughout the year.
 
Coburn said last year's festival saw between 1,500 to 2,000 people throughout the day.
 
At the festival, you can expect to find food trucks, drag performances, music and local vendors.
 
Numerica Credit Union has been working with the Tri-Cities Pride Festival for a few years.
 
Numerica's community outreach and philanthropy manager Lisa Bugas says the company is always striving to be an inclusive organization.
 
Bugas said they will be there for the non-profit during the switch if asked.
 
"We want to support the pride festival and everything they're working on this year and if that means there's some pivots or changes we want to be along for the ride," said Bugas.
 
Coburn said some of the money they made from last year's event went was used to pay for a couple of LGBTQ+ events, but a majority of it is still in the bank ready to be used to pay for next year's event.

The Out and About in Pasco hosted a vigil for the victims of a shooting in Colorado.
 
While Coburn can't say definitively if the event will take place next year, she's confident that it will take place.
Coburn said Out and About is planning on stepping up for a pride celebration. 
 
PFLAG is planning on hosting a skating event for all ages.
 
Coburn wants to remind the community of one thing.
 
"Pride isn't always a parade. Pride is sometimes a battle and sometimes it's a celebration.
Even though we won't be hosting it ourselves this year, that doesn't mean there won't be pride in the Tri-Cities," said Coburn.
 