The annual Walla Walla Area Stand Down & Military Appreciation Day will be a drive-through event due to COVID-19

WALLA WALLA, WA - The annual Walla Walla Area Stand Down & Military Appreciation Day will be conducted as a drive-through event this year due to the COVID pandemic.
This drive-through event will held Sat., Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Walla Walla VA Medical Center’s campus (77 Wainwright Drive). All will enter via the Poplar St. entrance and follow the directional signs.
The annual stand down seeks to provide outreach and awareness about available resources for all local Veterans but especially those in need. All Veterans in the Walla Walla Valley, Tri-Cities area, Northeastern Umatilla County and La Grande are invited. Walla Walla VA personnel will be on hand to provide flu shots to eligible Veterans. Resources offered to area military Veterans will include VA services, housing assistance, energy assistance, employment, mental health and veteran benefits. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. Again, remember to bring/wear a mask.
This event is made possible due to the consolidated efforts of the Walla Walla VA Medical Center, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 992, Blue Mountain Action Council, Walla Walla County Veterans’ Relief Fund, Walla Walla Elks Lodge #287 along with many other community partner organizations.
Pre-registration is highly recommended. The first 100 Veterans who register will receive a free food box. You can find all the information along with the Stand Down flyer on Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page at this link: https://bit.ly/2H4XGa8 (or just navigate to Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page and go to the “Events” tab). If you need more information or help with registration, please contact Walla Walla County Veterans’ Relief Fund Administrator at 509-524-2936.