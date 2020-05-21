KENNEWICK, WA – The City of Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department and Gesa Carousel of Dreams announce the largest food truck event series in the area, Sunset at Southridge presented by Toyota of Tri-Cities and Retter and Company Sotheby's International Realty has been rescheduled for later this summer.
The event was set to kick off on June 5 but due to current and projected Washington State restrictions on large gatherings, the event will kick off August 21 and run every Friday through October 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex. This date change will allow the event to look and feel as close to normal as possible. Event organizers are hard at work securing vendors, booking entertainment and creating a safe and healthy event plan.
In these uncertain financial times we are so grateful that our sponsors Retter and Company Sotheby's International Realty and Toyota of Tri-Cities have stepped up to allow this highly anticipated event series to continue. Without their support this year, the event would have been cancelled.
Visit www.SunsetAtSouthridge.com and check the Facebook page for weekly updates. Southridge Sports and Events Complex is located at 2901 Southridge Blvd.