KENNNEWICK,WA- There are many ways to get in shape from lifting weights to running outside. But did you know you could also train like a boxer or kick boxer.

There are many benefits to boxing and kickboxing rather than going to the traditional gym. Some of these benefits include maintaining good cardiovascular health, increased hand eye coordination and the ability to defend yourself.

Tony Valdez who owns Contenders a boxing gym in Kennewick says the best thing about going to a boxing gym is you never have to come up with your own workout.

"The nice thing about boxing is you don't have to worry about going to the gym and wondering what you are going to do here, " said Valdez. "We are going to tell you what to do from the time you get here from the time you leave and you are going to sweat a lot."