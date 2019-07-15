The power of social media can be double edge sword and it has the power to inspire people in more ways than one. Social media influencing is a trend that has taken off in recent years. What makes someone an influencer is if they are promoting a message of some kind and they have a lot of followers. That message can be one of body positivity, fitness tutorials or make up tutorials and many more.
Mckenna Molt is a new influencer, her page is focused around tips for new moms. Molt has just started to gain more and more followers and with more followers can come a level of compensation.
"When you get to a certain amount of followers on Instagram you can start asking companies if they want you to promote their product then they need to pay you to do so," said Molt.
Elise Fleming has been influencing for years. Fleming's page is centered around fitness, she offers fitness tutorials as well as nutritional tips. Although Fleming rarely takes money from companies because she doesn't want her message to get muddled, she acknowledges that it can be used as a way to earn some income.
"It's opportunity for you to take a hobby something you love and turn it into a source of side income or even for some people full income," said Fleming.
Amy Rene has also been influencing for years. Rene has seen her make up artistry business skyrocket due to exposure from influencing.
"People are noticing my makeup artistry branding more and for that reason then I will have brides from afar reaching out to me inquiring about makeup services that are across the country or across the state," said Rene.
Rene sees influencing as a new form of marketing that can be used by different corporations.
"It's a really great vehicle to be able to deliver information in a really broad way," said Rene.