The artists and business owners in Kennewick's Livin The Dream Stop & Shop

KENNEWICK, WASH. -
In the Fall of 2020, Livin the Dream Stop & Shop opened its doors to the Tri-Cities.
In the back of the store, you'll find Artist Alley. It was added to the store in January 2022.
It houses 17 businesses ranging from digital prints to custom tumblers and even bath bombs to help you relax.
Marie Marsh is co-owner of Livin The Dream Stop & Shop. She tells me they didn't know they had all the square footage in the back until the location owner told them.
She says they opened it up and decided to give small business owners a place to set up and show off their creations, now known as Artist Alley.
It's certainly a place for everyone. Blanca Macias is a plant enthusiast that started her shop by trading cuttings with her co-workers.
Eventually, she started "selling cuttings out of my apartment to now having a shop and I do local pop-ups," says Blanca.
Blanca is the owner of Roots N Clay, aplant and clay shop. She hopes to continue selling plants but also grow her clay making collections. Currently, Blanca makes unique clay earrings and trays to be used for home decor.
Much like Blanca, Paxton Anderson owns The What Could Bee Company and creates digital prints for the modern "angsty" 20-year-old.
The What Could Bee Company joined Artist Alley when they first open in January.
"It's always cool to have a spot where people can see my art in person, in frames and not just in pop-ups, so it's a great opportunity," says Paxton.
If you're a bath person or want to find a way to entertain your kids during their baths, there's a shop for you too.
Chandra Johnson is the owner of CJ's Luxuries and makes fun interactive bath bombs.
From Rocket ships getting ready for take-off to soothing spa day bundles, CJ's Luxuries DEFINITELY has something for you.
Chandra tells me her goal was to make something fun for kids and parents whilemaking sure they're safe to use on your body.
She started off making bath bombs with her daughter and from there, "Itjust expanded, to colors in the bath tubs, to toys to she'd get a little ring or a sticky hand you know."
Her goal is for people to want to experience bath time and much like her banner says, have a "happy splashing."
Livin The Dream Stop & Shop is a store of its own! It offers clothing, jewelry, body scrubs, accessories and so much more.
Next time you're looking for a place to find the perfect gift, stop and shop at Livin the Dream and Artist Alley. I'm sure you're bound to find what you need.
