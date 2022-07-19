The ATHENA Leadership Awards are now accepting nominations

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The ATHENA Leadership awards will be presented to two women at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Tri-Cities Women in Business Conference on September 21.
The two awards, the ATHENA Leadership Award and the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award, honor females in leadership roles that make them effective, admirable, and successful leaders who have also contributed to the development and empowerment of women.
The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce Awards & Recognition Committee will review all nominations and select the award winners. The recipient must be present at the Women in Business Conference ATHENA Awards Luncheon on September 21 to receive the award.
The nomination forms for the ATHENA awards can be found at tricityregionalchamber.com/athenaawards.html. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, August 5, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.