OLYMPIA, Wash. -

The ban on assault weapons in Washington state is getting closer to becoming a law, joining eight other states and the District of Columbia according to State Representative Stom Peterson.

House Bill 1240 passed the house with a 55 to 42 vote in favor according to a press release by the Attorney General's office.

According to the same press release, this is the first time a ban of assault weapons passed a chamber in the state of Washington.

The bill was sponsored by State Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds), who has been working on this bill for eight years now.

"If we can do something in this space to make people feel safer," said Rep. Peterson. "We'll have fewer of these weapons easily accessible." Rep. goes on to say.

The shooting in Mukilteo that left three people dead and one injured is one of the main reasons Rep. Peterson sponsored this bill.

"After the Mukilteo shooting, I talked with attorney general Ferguson and he had the idea of doing this assault weapons ban. I was proud to put my name on it." said Rep. Peterson.

In the press release Governor Jay Inslee is quoted as saying "Assault weapons have contributed to some of the deadliest shootings over the last decade," said Gov. Inslee. "I applaud the bill sponsors and the Attorney General's Office for helping advance this crucial public safety measure."

Some feel this bill is unconstitutional such as a local anonymous gun owner who says "Oh I think it infringes upon my rights," said the gun owner. "I can't sell my gun, I can't buy a different gun if I wanted."

The gun owner told me this is a step in the wrong direction.

"I just think that it's an ineffective way to curb violence. Criminals are going to use whatever means necessary to commit the violence that's in their hearts," said the gun owner.

Rep. Peterson told me this isn't unconstitutional.

"There are clear limits to the right to bear arms and have been in this country for a long long time. There are limits to the type of weapons that people can use or people can own and this I believe falls well within that category," said Rep. Peterson.

The gun owner told me this ban will empower criminals and leave law abiding citizens vulnerable.

Rep. Peterson says this is an historic step for the state of Washington.

Rep. Peterson said if you already own this type of gun, you won't have to get rid of it.

If you are thinking of selling this style of gun make sure you take it to a licenced gun dealer for the sale, don't sell it to a friend or you could face a gross misdemeanor with a 364 day jail sentence and a five thousand dollar fine, according to Rep. Peterson.

The bill now moves to the state Senate to be voted on, if the bill passes through the Senate, it will head to Gov. Inslee's desk to be signed in to law.