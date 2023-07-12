KENNEWICK, Wash. - Calling all animal lovers out there! A shelter you may or may not have heard of needs your help. Earlier this year I was on assignment at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and I ended up adopting a puppy, now another shelter the Benton County Canine Shelter needs help finding dogs a home.
The shelter might not be as well known at the TCAS, however, it wants to help as many dogs as possible. Josh Castilleja, Supervisor of the Benton County Canine Shelter says they are a shelter that houses the dogs of Benton County.
The shelter is not like other shelters. They only help stray dogs or dogs who are lost find their owners.
Castilleja says they aren't directly connected with any other shelter.
"We always work with other shelters in the aspect of hey, do you guys need some dog food," said Castilleja. " We have some extra towels and blankets. Do you need help with any of that?"
He says he and his team cover all of Benton County which can be challenging.
"Our biggest challenge right now is getting dogs out," he says. "Getting them to new homes, to other shelters that could have adopters for them."
Kalob Flores an animal control officer at the canine shelter tells me they only take in dogs.
"The county doesn't have any codes for cats or anything like that," said Flores. "So we can only take in canines."
According to Castilleja the biggest reason for this shelter is to help these animals.
"Dogs don't have a voice," said Castilleja. "Dogs you know if they get dumped or they get hurt, they can't go anywhere."
Castilleja is thankful for the community support and says they've stepped up big in helping these animals.
"Thank you for everything because without them I don't think we could do it," says Castilleja. "Really, not as good as we do."
According to Castilleja, there are a number of dogs at the shelter looking for homes, including some 3-week-old husky puppies that will be available soon.
All you need to do is fill out an adoption questionnaire, if approved adoption fees are $95.
