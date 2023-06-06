KENNEWICK, Wash. - The best week of summer is right around the corner. However, things might look a little different in the future.
In 1948 Harry Truman was re-elected president, Babe Ruth died, and the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo made its debut. This year marks the fair's 75 years the fair has taken place and it's time to update the grounds according to Tom French, General Manager of the Benton County Fairgrounds.
"The fairgrounds have been part of this community for a long time," French said.
The fairgrounds are in good shape for being almost 75 years old, but an update is coming.
"Benton County is looking at kind of a remodel," said French. "Some new event space to bring us into competition for those tourism dollars."
At 75 years old the grounds have been kept in pretty good shape and updates would just preserve the history of the grounds.
Lori Lancaster, Executive Director of the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo has been going to the fair since she was little.
"I grew up going to this fair," said Lancaster. "My family that three generations that have participated in the fair. My parents were 4H leaders."
Lancaster tells me the fair will have some different elements this year to add some more icing to the cake.
"For the demolition derby, we're planning on having a fireworks show afterward," she says. "For the parade, we'll have our dignitaries lead the parade and we're also bringing back all of our old rodeo queens."
French tells me they want to preserve and honor the tradition of the fairgrounds, but there is a need to modernize to keep the grounds running.
"There may be some more buildings here than there are right now, but we're going to be working very diligently on preserving the look of the fairgrounds.," French says.
According to French, they are in the design phase right now and don't have a time frame for when the updates will happen. He says the first thing they want to do is update the parking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.