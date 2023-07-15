KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office along with some officers from the Kennewick Police Department wanted you to come down and meet them at The Garden Tri-Cities Church. They had a SWAT vehicle, ATVs and some delicious hot dogs.
Sheriff Tom Croskrey of the BCSO said he started this event a year ago to build community relationships.
"I wanted to come up with some programs that we could put out to the community to build relations with the community," said Croskrey. "I think that's probably the biggest thing is that personal level, getting to know the officers and getting to talk to them like people and not like an officer on a traffic stop."
The event didn't just have BSCO personnel, but the Kennewick Police Department as well. KPD's Officer Jesus Contreras says the turnout for the event means just as much to them.
"A big part of it as we see out here is youth, parents, grandparents bringing out the kids," said Officer Contreras. "I think what it does is it builds a positive impression of us and make us more approachable."
Sheriff Croskrey said he hopes to have more events like this in the future. He wants you to know everyone is welcome at events like this.
"The event, the invitation goes out to everyone in the Tri-Cities," said Croskrey. "We've got a lot of people here already and anyone is welcome to show up."
The event took place from 10 to 1 today. If you missed it don't worry, Croskrey says their next event will be in Benton City, although he's not sure when that will take place. As soon as we know when the next event's date is we'll be sure to update you.
