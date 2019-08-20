Kennewick, WA - The Best Week of Summer officially starts today with the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo opening this morning.

It will open today at ten in the morning and close at 11 every day until Friday. On Saturday it will also open at ten, but will close at midnight.

This is the 71st fair and will have 1,536 exhibitors, 10,258 exhibits, 4,767 animal exhibits, 38 food vendors, and 475 rodeo contestants.

One day admission costs 15 dollars. Tickets for seniors 65 and older, kids between six and 12 years-old, and anyone with a military ID cost five dollars. Children six and under are free. There are also fair/bus combo ticket options available. You can purchase those tickets at the fair's website here or at the Kennewick Ranch and Home Store.

More information including a schedule of events, list of activities, and more about the Benton Franklin Transit Express Service can also be found in the link above.

In addition to live music, paint parties, the Hometown Maker's Market, the rodeo, and amusement park rides, there will be exhibits and market stock. Finley Future Farmers of America members Shawnee Salinas, Jada Ball, and Katelynn Jones will prepare lambs for shows in which those animals will all be shown and judged, leading up to an auction on Friday.

Another fun attraction is Dustin's Top Notch Camel Rides based out of Yoncalla, Oregon. Camel rides cost ten dollars per person and five dollar souvenir photos are also available. It is located near the fair entrance.

If you want to satisfy your fair food craving, check out the new food vendor, Doozie's, known for its donut ice cream sandwiches. That booth is on the back side of the commercial building facing the concert area.