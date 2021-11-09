The Benton Franklin Fair donates almost $2,000 to 2nd Harvest from ticket proceeds

KENNEWICK, WA – The Benton Franklin Fair donated $1,934 to 2nd Harvest Tri-Cities to help fight hunger and feed hope in our community.
Those dollars will help provide 10,350 meals for those in need in the Tri-Cities region. With that contribution, the Fair has donated more than 110,000 pounds of food to the hunger-relief network over the past decade.
“It’s during difficult times that generosity is especially meaningful,” said Jean Tucker, Philanthropy Manager for Second Harvest. “We can’t thank our friends with the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo enough for their kind donation that helps us feed our neighbors facing hunger.”
The fair donates $2 from each adult admission ticket sold on opening day, with support from sponsor Payne West Insurance, each year. The Fair Board sees the long-standing partnership with 2nd Harvest as a natural fit given the event’s agricultural roots.
“Our roots in agriculture make combating food insecurity a natural extension of our mission,” said Duane Howard, fair board president. “The Fair partners with charities and programs year-round that add value to our community, developing long-term relationships that make a difference. The Fair has supported 2nd Harvest for more than a decade.”