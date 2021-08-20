Tri-Cities, WA - The Benton-Franklin Health District is now putting out a plea to event organizers.
"The Benton-Franklin Health District has recommended that any large event cancelled because of the potential risk and increased spread of COVID-19, yes this does include the fair." said Dr. Amy Person from the Benton Franklin Health District.
The Benton-Franklin health district is asking the Benton-Franklin fair and rodeo be canceled as our hospitals deal a surge in COVID patients.
"Hospitalizations have remained high." said Dr. Person. "The are over 100 people hospitalized in local area hospitals for COVID-19 this week represents 1 in 4 patients."
The health district says the highest rates are in people ages 20 to 39 who are unvaccinated.
In order to win the fight against the virus, Dr. Person says we all need to do our part with the resources we have available.
"This is a crisis that needs to be addressed not just with vaccination but with all of the tools and all the mitigation measures that we have had available to us since the beginning of this pandemic" said Dr. Person.
Aside from vaccinations, Health leaders say masks are our second greatest tool.
A new mask mandate for indoor public places start Monday. This applies to all regardless of vaccination status.
But the health district says this may not be enough and ask that we do more.
"It is also strongly recommended that all individuals mask if they are outdoors when they cannot maintain that 6 foot physical distance" said Dr. Person.