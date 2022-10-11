WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2022's Best and Worst Cities to drive in.
WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 different metrics ranging from gas prices and congestion, to the number of repair shops per capita.
Read the full report and see the list of best and worst cities for driving here.
The top 5 best cities for driving:
Ralegih, NC
Plano, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
The top 5 worst cities for driving:
Chicago, IL
San Francisco, CA
Oakland, CA
Detroit, MI
Philadelphia, PA
