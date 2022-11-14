AUSTIN, Tex.-
The online mowing and lawn service platform LawnStarter has ranked 2023's Best Cities to live without a car.
LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest American cities across such metrics as walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety.
Find out where your city ranks and see the 10 worst cities for living without a car.
According to LawnStarter, the 10 best cities to walk, bike, take public transit, or share a ride in 2023 are:
San Francisco, CA.
Boston, MA.
Washington, D.C.
New York, NY.
Seattle, WA.
Portland, OR.
Fort Collins, CO.
Minneapolis, MN.
Madison, WI.
Sunnyvale, CA.
