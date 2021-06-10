KENNEWICK, WA - The "Best Week of Summer" returns August 24th to 28th at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo!
Tickets for most events go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday, June 14. On Monday, you will be able to purchase the following:
- Admission tickets
- Reserved concert tickets (Trace Adkins, Nelly, Foghat, Seether, Plain White T’s)
- Demolition Derby tickets
- Rodeo tickets
A few things you need to know:
- Tickets were already on sale when the Fair had to be canceled last year. That means those folks have been holding on to their tickets since 2020 so some seats are already taken.
- All seats for the Horse Heaven Round-Up will be reserved this year. You will need a rodeo ticket as well as a fair admission ticket to see the #23 ranked PRCA rodeo in the nation.
- Large outdoor events are set to operate with no restrictions beginning in July.
Tickets will be available at www.bentonfranklinfair.com or avoid processing fees by purchasing at the Fair Office, 812 W. Washington St. in Pasco, or Kennewick Ranch & Home.