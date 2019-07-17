YAKIMA, WA - The folks down at 92.9 The Bull have announced a new fundraiser. They'll be hosting a softball tournament next month to help raise funds for Children's Miracle Network.

"100 percent of the fees for the teams goes back to Children's Miracle Network," said Cheyenne Schrank, 92.9 Host.

Anyone 16 and older can participate, just make sure teams sign up by August 10th as the tournament is on August 24th.

Josh Munson with Children's Miracle Network explains where all the money will go.

"Children's' Miracle Network supports Children's Village and then the NICU and the pediatrics unit at Virginia Mason Memorial. So the funds raised through the fundraiser that they are working so hard to plan will help directly more than 12,000 kids across the Yakima Valley."

Radio host Cheyenne Schrank says she's excited to be part of this fundraiser because of the help Children's Miracle Network provides for locals and for her family.

"Well for me personally, my son is going to his very first appointment at Children's Village today for speech therapy, so to have a hospital here in Yakima that helps families and children without having to travel to Seattle is huge, because there are more people in need of this every single day," said Schrank.

The tournament will be at Carlon Park in Selah, and team fees are $200.

You can find more information at the link below.

https://929thebull.com/were-hosting-a-softball-tournament-to-benefit-childrens-village/