The Charity House Project by Brett Lott Homes

RICHLAND, WA - Brett Lott Homes will be donating the profit earned from a new home that broke ground yesterday afternoon.

"The Charity House Project" started as an idea by Brett Lott and his wife as a way to give back to the community.

Brett Lott, owner of Brett Lott Homes, said he and his wife wanted to "Give back to the community," and what better way than using their business as a resource.

The home will be done in about 5 months according to Lott and within 45 of the house closing, Lott will donate the house project to charities in the Tri-Cities.

Brett Lott Homes will donate the profit to KC Help and Elijah Family Homes.

More: https://brettlotthomes.com/charity-house/?fbclid=IwAR3myJE7Q4Fn8PwJUBR2IpWuPbhW9ObNQJNAMTLZjoYK0rcjI7Ln7pd8ezE