The City of Ellensburg now victim of cyberattack

ELLENSBURG, WA - The City of Ellensburg discovered today that it was the victim of a recent cyberattack.
It was later confirmed that the attack was ransomware, which has rendered most City data and network drives inaccessible. The City has been working with local and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate the matter.
At this time, all City departments are impacted by the attack, including administrative and financial services, and the City’s utility billing system. Customers who wish to make payments are encouraged to use the City’s online payment system, which is available at City of Ellensburg (invoicecloud.com). Those customers needing to start/stop utility services can reach the city at 509-962-7201 or apply online at https://ci.ellensburg.wa.us/190/Get-Information-on-Untilites . In-person payments cannot be accepted at City Hall until further notice.
The City is currently working to determine the best and safest method to recover data which has been encrypted as a result of the attack. It is unknown at this time how long City systems may be unavailable.
Unfortunately, Ellensburg now joins the growing list of government agencies and institutions to be paralyzed by a ransomware attack. There is no estimate at this time as to when computer systems will be returned to normal.
Any questions should be directed to Captain Dan Hansberry, 509-962-7249 or hansberryd@ci.ellensburg.wa.us. However, for security reasons, additional information concerning this cyberattack is not being released at this time.