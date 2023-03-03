Pasco, Wash. -
On March 9th at 3pm the City of Pasco will be holding a ground breaking ceremony to kick off the Broadmoor Area Tax Increment Financing (TIF) projects.
The Pasco City Council awarded a $600,000 bid to Goodman and Mehlenbacher Enterprises of Kennewick for Phase 1A of the nearly $40 million planned improvements to the Broadmoor area.
Phase 1A will provide rough grading for three of the primary roadways in the area. Sandifur Parkway, Road 108 and a utility corridor in the area of Road 103.
TIF is being used to fund improvements for expected significant retail, commercial, and residential development around Broadmoor.
TIF allows municipalities to use the expected increase in property tax from the land development to cover the needed projects as well as provide improvement to foster economic development with no burden to tax payers.
Future phases include utility installation and roadway construction featuring an expansion of Sandifur Parkway west of Broadmoor Boulevard and connections between Sandifur Parkway and Harris Road.
Other improvements include upgrades to the I-182 and Road 100 interchange as well as the widening of Broadmoor Boulevard north of the interstate.
This planned widening will improve pedestrian, bicyclist, and vehicle access and safety.
