The City of Pasco is seeking community input for Parks and Rec master plan

PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco is seeking community input to plan for the future of parks and recreation.
The City is updating the Parks and Recreation Master Plan to guide investments and decisions for the future. The community's help is needed to identify priorities for Pasco's parks, trails, recreation facilities, and activities.
All insights are important! The online survey is in both English and Spanish, and responses must be received by October 15. Recreation Services will share results later this fall.
Access the survey at https://bit.ly/planpascoparks.
The City of Pasco strives to continue improving the quality of community life in Pasco.
For more information about City activities, visit www.pasco-wa.gov.