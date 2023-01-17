PROSSER, Wash. ---
Several colonies of stray and feral cats are throughout the city of Prosser and some residents have taken the population control into their own hands.
John Rankin and Sheri Wilkins have helped establish the Facebook group "Prosser Friends of Ferals" to trap, neuter and release stray and feral cats in the city.
Recently, some people living nearby Crawford Park in Prosser where the boat ramp is located have been leaving behind extra cat food and shelter for the stray and feral cats burrowing along the shore.
People living in Prosser were leaving the food and shelter behind in abundance and for the cats living in the harsh winter weather conditions. The city says it removed the food and housing because it was left disorderly and attracting wildlife.
"It was very unsightly," says Wilkins. "There was a lot of people going down and dumping food. It was more than the cats could eat and it would sit there. There were people all taking shelters and they were all well intentioned people. They wanted to take care of the cats."
Rankin and Wilkins tell me there is an older woman who lives nearby the park that has been feeding and applying the TNR method to the colony. The TNR method is commonly used with stray cats; it stands for Trap, Neuter, Return. Fairly self-explanatory, the practice involves community members trapping stray cats in order to get them neutered, then returning them to the area they were from. This way, the cats can't continue to reproduce, leading to more stray cats.
"We really don't want that colony not fed because those cats are just going to migrate into town if they're left to their own devices," says Rankin. "It'll become much more difficult to TNR. We just want that one lady to keep taking care of the colony how she has been to keep it under control."
Many felt the city overstepped and were inhumane towards the stray and feral cat population. The city did not want to speak on camera until the City Council had a chance to meet and discuss the issue internally.
The city says it doesn't want people feeding the stray animals in town just to feed them unless it is for TNR. Prosser Friends of Ferals says it has been in direct contact with the city and says it has been very helpful with their TNR efforts.
"We don't have any problems with the city," says Wilkins. "We are going to propose to the city that the ordinance be changed to allow TNR and managed feeding at no expense to the city."
Wilkins and Rankin plan to pitch their managed feeding spots for TNR at the four areas where the cat colonies are the largest with a design to keep wildlife out and one person to manage the feeders.
The city tells me it wants to wait until after the council meeting on Jan 24th to decide on any changes to the banning of feeding strays.
Prosser Friends of Ferals says it will continue its TNR efforts to get ahead of the stray and feral cat population through its partnership with the Prosser Animal Hospital.
Rankin and Wilkins says the biggest issue isn't trapping the stray or feral cats, but finding available appointments for the cats are difficult to find locally. Rankin and Wilkins say there isn't enough veterinarians here locally and they have to drive the cats to Seattle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.