WALLA WALLA, WA — The city of Walla Walla is seeking input from residents on their preferred design(s) for a new city flag.
Last year the city asked the community to submit original designs for a possible new Walla Walla city flag. The project was paused in April 2020 when staff set the project aside so they could focus on responding to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
The second phase of the project included a flag design contest focused on young artists. The designs received from both phases of the contest were given to the city's Arts Commission, whose members voted on the flags they felt best represent Walla Walla. The top six vote-getters were selected as finalists.
On the city website at wallawallawa.gov/cityflag, these designs are presented along with each artist’s description of what their flag represents or symbolizes. At the bottom of this page is a form residents may use to rank up to three of their favorite designs and submit their votes. The form will be available from June 14-28, 2021.
The three entries that receive the most votes will be given to the city’s Arts Commission to decide on one preferred design. That design will be presented to the City Council to decide whether to adopt it as the new city flag or keep the existing design.