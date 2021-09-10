The City of Walla Walla will not be able to pick up green waste September 13th - 17th

WALLA WALLA, WA - Due to unresolved equipment breakdowns, the City of Walla Walla Sanitation Division will not be able to collect green waste separate from garbage pick-up for the week of September 13th through 17th.
If you would like to or need to have your green waste bins emptied this week, crews will need to dump them with the regular trash, and those loads will be sent to the landfill. If you are able to wait, the city recommends putting your green waste bins out the following week (Sept. 20-24).
The City of Walla Walla will resume green waste pick up as soon as possible and will issue a notice as soon as we have a truck available to provide green waste service. The city typically has seven garbage trucks in service, but is currently only able to operate three trucks because of delays in getting parts delivered and repairs done.
"The challenges with our city trucks stem from supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," wrote the City of Walla Walla in a statment. "We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation as we work through this challenge. Crews are doing their best to complete routes and provide the level of service residents have come to expect from the Sanitation Division."