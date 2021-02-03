YAKIMA, WA- The city of Yakima has less than a 1% vacancy rate for both houses and apartments combined. That is why they are putting together a housing plan and asking residents what they would like to see in terms of housing.
The city has a $100,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to put towards developing a housing plan. A survey they opened in September helped them find four primary areas to focus on.
- Provide more housing types and opportunities within existing neighborhoods
- Home ownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income families
- Housing solutions for seniors and elderly residents
- Temporary and permanent supportive housing for those struggling with homelessness.
Now the city has reopened the survey for another three weeks. Planning Manager Joseph Calhoun said it's to get a better idea of what people want to see.
"We want to get a broad response from the community as a whole," Calhoun said.
If you would like your voice to heard in regards to the housing plan you can take the survey here.