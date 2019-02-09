YAKIMA, WA- The City of Yakima has declared a state of emergency due to severe winter weather Saturday afternoon.
The severe winter weather began Friday evening, continued into the day, and is expected to last through at least Sunday morning. A blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service Saturday afternoon will remain in effect until at least 10:00 am Sunday.
The emergency declaration will allow the city to call in additional help if necessary to respond to the severe winter weather. It will also allow the City to potentially be eligible for state and federal funding to help the City cover costs associated with its response.
On Friday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency throughout Washington State because of severe winter weather. The governor’s declaration directs state agencies and departments to utilize state resources and assist cities and counties in an effort to respond to and recover from the winter storm.
The City is encouraging people to follow some common sense tips to keep themselves and their friends and family safe during the severe winter weather:
– Stay off roads if possible
– Limit the amount of time spent outside – When outside, wear layers of warm clothing
– Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning – Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from
windows and never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven
– Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia and begin treatment right away
Additional information about the City’s response to the severe winter weather will be provided as necessary.