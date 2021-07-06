The City of Yakima release their summer movie and concert schedule
Kailey Davis

YAKIMA, WA - City of Yakima parks will be alive with the sound of music and movies during three different series this summer!

“The idea is to encourage families to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the free concerts and films outdoors,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson. “The community is invited to relax and listen to great music or watch family films in a beautiful park.”

The Summer Sunset Concert Series at Franklin Park, 2101 Tieton Drive, is 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the following Fridays:

  • July 9th           DieBruder (classic rock)
  • July 16th            Star Anna (alt-country)
  • July 23rd         Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys (acoustic, alternative rock, pop, folk, R&B blend)
  • July 30th         Talbott Brothers (folk rock)
  • Aug. 6th          Bodies on the Beach (indie rock)
  • Aug. 13th        Massy Ferguson (Americana)

Viva La Musica begins Sunday, July 11thth at Miller Park, on the corner of North 4th Street and East E Street. Miller Park will also host the following concerts on Sundays from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm:

  • July 11th         Cruzados Musical
  • July 18th         Los de Alla
  • July 25th         Destinados

Martin Luther King Jr. Park, on the corner of South 8th Street and East Beech Street, will feature Viva La Musica concerts from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on the following Sundays:

  • Aug. 1st            Los Nuevos Sierreños
  • Aug. 8th           Banda Reyna de Sur
  • Aug.15th          Los Nuevos Principes de al Banda

Viva La Musica’s finale for this summer will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 12th at Miller Park featuring Mariachi Barajas, Rafaga de Tierra Caliente and Mariachi Barajas.

The Outdoor Summer Cinema Series returns to the City’s Chesterley Park, on the corner of 40th Avenue and River Road. The movies will each begin at sunset, about 8:30 pm, on six Sundays. The film series features:

  • July 11th         Matilda
  • July 18th         Coco
  • July 25th         Dolittle
  • Aug. 1st           Playing with Fire
  • Aug. 8th          Avengers Endgame
  • Aug. 16th        Frozen

For more information, call 575-6020 or see Page 9 of the City of Yakima Parks and Recreation 2021 Summer Program Guide. The guide is available at 2021-YPR-Summer.pdf (yakimaparks.com)

