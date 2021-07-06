The City of Yakima release their summer movie and concert schedule

YAKIMA, WA - City of Yakima parks will be alive with the sound of music and movies during three different series this summer!
“The idea is to encourage families to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the free concerts and films outdoors,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson. “The community is invited to relax and listen to great music or watch family films in a beautiful park.”
The Summer Sunset Concert Series at Franklin Park, 2101 Tieton Drive, is 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the following Fridays:
- July 9th DieBruder (classic rock)
- July 16th Star Anna (alt-country)
- July 23rd Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys (acoustic, alternative rock, pop, folk, R&B blend)
- July 30th Talbott Brothers (folk rock)
- Aug. 6th Bodies on the Beach (indie rock)
- Aug. 13th Massy Ferguson (Americana)
Viva La Musica begins Sunday, July 11thth at Miller Park, on the corner of North 4th Street and East E Street. Miller Park will also host the following concerts on Sundays from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm:
- July 11th Cruzados Musical
- July 18th Los de Alla
- July 25th Destinados
Martin Luther King Jr. Park, on the corner of South 8th Street and East Beech Street, will feature Viva La Musica concerts from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on the following Sundays:
- Aug. 1st Los Nuevos Sierreños
- Aug. 8th Banda Reyna de Sur
- Aug.15th Los Nuevos Principes de al Banda
Viva La Musica’s finale for this summer will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 12th at Miller Park featuring Mariachi Barajas, Rafaga de Tierra Caliente and Mariachi Barajas.
The Outdoor Summer Cinema Series returns to the City’s Chesterley Park, on the corner of 40th Avenue and River Road. The movies will each begin at sunset, about 8:30 pm, on six Sundays. The film series features:
- July 11th Matilda
- July 18th Coco
- July 25th Dolittle
- Aug. 1st Playing with Fire
- Aug. 8th Avengers Endgame
- Aug. 16th Frozen
For more information, call 575-6020 or see Page 9 of the City of Yakima Parks and Recreation 2021 Summer Program Guide. The guide is available at 2021-YPR-Summer.pdf (yakimaparks.com)