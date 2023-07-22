PASCO, Wash. - A local nonprofit musical group is taking their talents to the national stage. The Columbians Drum and Bugle Corps is a traveling marching band made up of people from all over the region. They practice 12 hours a day six days a week for their upcoming tour.

Tyler Jones, the ensemble coordinator of the group says they've been working hard on this year's program called FEAR, which stands for face everything and rise.

"We're going on a summer circuit," says Jones.

According to Jones joining the group are also others from all around the country.

"These kids are a bunch of really incredible musicians and performers," he says.

One of those kids is Drum Major Stephen Osmonson, he's been with the corp since 2016 and started playing the mellophone. He says this is one of the best things he's ever been involved with.

"One of my favorite things about this activity, is that people will start the season as a different person," said Osmonson. "It's because of all this work you put into a very specific goal. You see yourself change as a performer, but through the process you also see yourself change as a person as you learn the value of hard work."

According to Osmonson, the hard work has paid off.

The group will be heading off to Pittsburgh, PA to showcase a piece of the Tri-Cities.

"Showing the rest of the world that the Columbians exist is huge," said Osmonson. "We've been in our bubble for so long, now the rest of the world gets to see that."

Drummer's Dream Come True Making it into a Drum and Bugle Corps takes a lot more skill than just playing for your high school marching band. It's a sport all its own.

He says they've been doing this a long time and the Pacific Northwest has a really great drum corp.

According to both Jones and Osmonson, the last stop of their multi-state tour will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Osmonson says this experience with the group is life-changing not only for him but for everyone involved.

Local Students Compete in "Drums Along the Columbia" Drums lines and bugle corps are competing at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland Sunday.

"Come watch the Columbians, it's a great show," said Osmonson.