RICHLAND, Wash. -
The Tri-Cities community gathered with local law enforcement for a ceremony to lay to rest the stillborn baby found on Interstate 82.
The service was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Richland.
Local law enforcement has named the little baby Graciella Marie according to Benton County Sherriff's Deputy Brad Klippert.
The day was a cloudy day but the light shined brightly on little baby Doe.
Kennewick Police Detective Marco Monteblanco spoke at the service.
"Having a proper service for this young baby girl was so important," said Monteblanco. "Not only for the law enforcement community but for the community as a whole in the Tri-Cities.'
Around 100 members of the community showed up today to pay their respects.
"It shows that this community cares," said Monteblanco. "Cares about everyone, all citizens within our community here and especially this young little girl."
The service began around 2 pm and was officiated by Deputy Klippert.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chadwick Williams read a letter to the baby.
"I got the opportunity and I took it," said Williams. "To be a part of it."
Trooper Williams was the first on the scene when the call came in, he was hoping this call was just a false alarm.
Emily Martin sang a song in honor of the baby, followed by Det. Monteblanco reading of a select passage.
"There were a lot of people who put a lot of effort into this to provide the proper service for her," said Monteblanco.
Deputy Klippert said to those in attendance, even though they don't know who the mother is, they want her to know that Graciella Marie was loved.
Trooper Williams was very thankful this service took place.
"It was really good to see this from start to finish," said Williams. "One of my biggest fears was that she would get forgotten about."
Williams told me even though it's a sad situation, what better time than Easter to send baby Doe off and get some closure.
