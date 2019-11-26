The Community Hope Wall in Pasco

PASCO, WA - The next time you drive down on Lewis St. and 10th Ave. in Pasco, you'll notice a new mural.

The City of Pasco declared November 2nd the "Pasco day of hope." That same day they unveiled the "Community hope wall." A project created by local poet, Jordan Chaney and others. The design came from Chaney and kids at the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center.

"The juvenile justice center to me is one of the most heart breaking places you can imagine in our city," said Chaney. "It's a prison for kids. If anybody had their child in there no matter what they did, you would still want your child to feel compassion, some kind of love and that there is some kind of hope even in the hardship conditions."

Chaney alongside others, came up with a rose bursting through the concrete. He said with this project, he wants to instill hope to everyone in the community., especially around the holidays. "People struggle with mental health and depression this time of the year," said Chaney. "The medicine is hope."

Chaney described the project as the most significant thing he has done in his life. Hope to him is not just a word, it's much more, "my sister gave me this little rock that said 'hope' on it. And the acronym that she spelled underneath it was 'hang on pain ends.'"

The community hope wall is located on the side of Vinnys Bakery and Café. The same place where a man was shot and killed by police officers. Police say Antonio Zambrano-Montes threw rocks at cars and officers and refused to follow orders. Chaney says the wound from that case is still fresh, but the wall can help. "This could be an attempt at healing but not ignore what happened. It is really to uplift this side of the wound and begin a healing process."

As a local poet and public figure, Chaney wanted to use his platform to make a change and inspire others in the community.