Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) is inviting high school students within the Fourth Congressional District to participate in the Central Washington Congressional Art Competition, with the winner displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
Submissions can be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, 4 inches in depth and 15 pounds. They must be original. Paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photography are all acceptable artforms. Unlimited students from each school can submit artwork, but each student can only submit one piece of work.
The winner is also displayed on the Congressional Art Competition webpage. Honorable mention winners may have their artwork hung in a district office of Rep. Newhouse.
“Each year I look forward to the Congressional Art Competition,” said Newhouse. “The talent that students from Central Washington display each year is outstanding, and I encourage all students in our district to participate and showcase their artwork for the whole country to see.”
Submissions should be sent to a district office of Rep. Newhouse by April 30. Fill out the online release form here.
The Tri-Cities District Office is located at 3100 George Washington Way, Suite 130, Richland WA 99354.
The Yakima District Office is located at 402 East Yakima Avenue, Suite 1000, Yakima WA 98901.
Contact Ben Savercool at ben.savercool@mail.house.gov for questions or drop off scheduling.
