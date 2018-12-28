Despite the amount of jobs available getting to the point of being hired as a commercial pilot can be expensive.
Some pilots have compared the process to going to medical school because of the amount of money and time it takes. In some cases getting just your private pilots license alone can cost thousands of dollars.
Although debt can be a factor this hasn't stopped potential pilots from pursing their dream of flying.
"It is kind of in the back of my mind it's not something I really consider right now," said Steven Hanson who is currently a student pilot. "Because if it is something you are really passionate about, it's something you know you want to do the little bit of debt you are going to get is going to be worth it."