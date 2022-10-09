Pasco, Wash.
Inflation is affecting everyone, whether it be at the pump or the grocery stores.
Local farmers are having the same problems but it's not just about labor and shipping.
Middleton Farmers co-owner Scott Middleton says "It's not only just in labor, but we have fuel prices and labor prices are higher and also fertilizer and so it's kind of a difficult situation in Washington state as we're getting hit by those three big ones."
In Washington dairy and export quality hay are trading at over $100 per ton higher than a year ago and the first cutting of alfalfa was devastated by rain.
Tight initial inventory, combined with poor quality for first cutting hay, placed a $300 per ton price floor on feeder quality hay. Excess rain and cold weather increased disease and pest pressures.
According to Middleton some farmers are choosing to grow different crops like corn that are more profitable and use less fuel.
According to the Hay Market Snap Report national hay supplies decreased 3.4% year after year.
Middleton also says that their inventory is running pretty low and they probably won't last until December and according to him we could see the price of meat go up this winter.
I reached out to local grocery stores to see how this has impacted them but haven't heard back.
