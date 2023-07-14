Selah, Wash.- The Dream Big Fundraiser will take place in the outskirts of Selah and is benefitting three Non-profit organizations.
There will be food, drinks, a bar, live music, root beer floats, and face painting for children. The Broadway Bound Academy will be giving line dancing lessons. The event will be inside and outside of The Outskirts Brewing Company Bar and Restaurant, for those who prefer air conditioning.
The fundraiser will benefit Children's Wishes and Dreams, which helps terminal-ill children make a wish come true. The Wellness House, which provides free well-being services to people suffering from cancer, including medical, diet, childcare, and counseling to them and their family members.
"But they're all free services. If you have a diagnosis, that's free services for you and your close friends and family. So, like my children had a hard time dealing with my diagnosis and all the things mom was battling with chemo, and their counselor is amazing, and she has taken really some time with them," said Katrina Henkle, a cancer survivor.
The third non-profit is the Josies Misfit Ranch, which helps animals that have been injured physically and in spirit, by providing medical care and facilitating adoptions.
"But without donations, we can't keep doing this. These dogs need our help. And so, it's a great charity of events. We're helping dogs, we're helping kids, and we're helping cancer survivors," said Megan Rockwell, foster caregiver for Josies Misfit Ranch.
The fundraiser will be on September 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. and is still looking for sponsors. Tickets and sponsorships are available now, please click on the link below.
