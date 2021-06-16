PASCO, WA - Lamar Nelson, a Pasco resident, awoke Sunday morning, June 30th, to car tracks inches away from his home. His doorbell camera revealed video footage, catching the entire incident on camera.
At around 2:30 am on June 30th, a car making a right turn down Convention Drive in Pasco drove onto the lawn of Nelson's home (who lives on the corner of the right turn). The car swerved, nearly crashing into his kitchen window, but then sped off down the neighborhood.
"This isn't the first time this has happened. There is always speeding and racing on this road," says Nelson.
And this time, a speeding car came only inches away from destroying his home.
"It could have taken out the whole kitchen, our rooms, and probably killed my family," said Nelson.
Nelson had just repainted his home.
"We've called police about this before," said Nelson.
Sergeant Pruneda, Pasco Police's Public Information Officer, said he's aware of the reckless driving that occurs on that street.
"We can give those complaints to the city engineers who can review it and decide whether or not there needs to be some lights, a stop sign, or different things that can help monitor speeding," said Pruneda.
Even so, Pruneda said that drivers should never drive recklessly or above the speed limit.
"And if you're intoxicated or under the influence, please don't drive. Not only are you endangering yourself but you are also endangering other drivers and families. And in this case, someone's home." said Pruneda.
Lamar Nelson said that children also tend to be on the street, especially now that school is out.
"If this driver would have been speeding while kids were out, they could have hit and killed a kid," said Nelson.
No one was hurt. Pasco police are still investigating this incident. No arrests have been made.