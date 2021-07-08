CONNELL, WASHINGTON-The drought in the northwest and around the country is one of the worst recorded.
For our region especially, agriculture is taking a hit.
Dryland farmers, like Wayde Hudlow, are experiencing a tough year.
Hudlow is a wheat farmer in Connell, who tells me he's never seen a drought this bad.
"It's a once in a life time experience, or at least I hope its a once in a life time event," said Hudlow.
The drought has forced the wheat to head out early and at times Hudlow was worried there might not be a crop at all this year.
"Usually they will show signs of drought in June but this year they started showing in early May," explained Hudlow.
There's no way to help the wheat either because they are reliant on mother nature for all water, no option for irrigation.
"It's sad there is nothing you can do but watch your wheat slowly die," said Hudlow.
There's no way to know how bad this year will be until the combines hit the fields during harvest.