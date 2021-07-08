CONNELL,WASHINGTON- The drought has been getting worse across the Pacific Northwest and dryland farmers like wheat farmers, have been struggling with their crop.
Harvest has officially started but this year a lot earlier.
"Last year we started July 19th and this year we started the 5th of July, about two weeks early," said Wayde Hudlow a wheat farmer from Connell.
The reason for the early start is because with such little rain, the wheat was dried out to the point where its ready to harvest a lot earlier.
The Hudlows are a family operated farm and they were not sure what they were going to see this year with how bad the wheat reacted to the heat.
Kaleb Hudlow, Wayde's son said he'd never seen it this bad.
"The sun caused the wheat to cut off the top half of the heads so we only got half the head filled with kernels," described Kaleb.
Once the combines got out they got a better idea of how bad the yield was going to be.
"Our bushels are going to be a third of what they've been in the last five years and about half of what a normal crop would be," explained Wayde.
The biggest impact of this years harvest will be on the consumer.
The price of wheat has already risen so the farmers will be okay financially, but the people buying the wheat will have to pay more.