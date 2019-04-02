The EDGE Radio-Surgery System

KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-Cities Cancer Center often invests in cutting edge radiation oncology technology, keeping patients close to home for their treatment and care.

Industry leader, Varian Medical Systems, has developed both of two treatment systems used at the center: The Edge radiosurgery system and the Trilogy stereotactic system.

Both systems offer radiosurgery, which opens the door for treatment options for patients who may not have had other options. For example, a patient may not be candidate for traditional surgery. Radiosurgery gives medical professionals new tools for treating more types of cancer and other conditions.

The Edge radiosurgery system is the latest in radiation oncology technology. This system accurately targets tumors and other abnormalities without an incision or the need for recovery in a hospital setting. Its knife like beam can accurately target tumors of the brain, spine, lung, and other areas that are typically difficult to treat surgically.

The Edge system delivers radiosurgery treatments quickly while monitoring and compensating for motion through the use of advanced imaging and real-time motion tracking technologies. Even tumors that move when a patient breathes can be precisely targeted due to special tools that compensate for motion throughout a treatment. A sophisticated treatment couch with six axes of motion enhances treatment precision by providing additional angles for targeting tumors.

The Edge system can complete these sophisticated treatments in just a few minutes per day. A complex radiosurgery that typically takes 30 to 60 minutes can usually be completed in less than 15 minutes. This is important, as independent studies have shown that with faster treatments there is less time for tumor and patient movement.