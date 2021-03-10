The Educational Service District 105 Regional High School Art Show now online

YAKIMA, WA - The Educational Service District 105 Regional High School Art Show is being held in an entirely online format this year.
Rather than collected in in a traditional gallery exhibit this year, the 2021 edition of the Educational Service District 105 Regional High School Art Show is being presented to all art fans in an entirely online format – allowing easy access for anyone to view the creative works produced by south central Washington’s high school students.
The complete show is available on the ESD 105 website at www.esd105.org/2021ArtShow. Viewers to the show’s homepage can see a rotating gallery of works grouped by each high school, and can click on links on that gallery or use a list view to see larger-size versions of each piece containing additional information about each entry. Unlike the traditional in-person shows from previous years that were only on display for two to three weeks, the online gallery that debuted on March 8 will remain on the ESD 105 website through at least the end of May.
This year’s 48th annual show features 84 works by 61 students of teachers from 13 regional high schools. The high schools represented this year are: Cle Elum-Roslyn, Davis, East Valley, Eisenhower, Goldendale, Grandview, Granger, Highland, Kittitas, La Salle, Royal, Toppenish, and West Valley high schools. High school art teachers in the ESD 105 south central Washington region were invited to submit pieces of their students’ art for this year’s regional exhibit.
From that group, nine student pieces will be advancing to OSPI’s statewide Superintendent’s High School Art Show that is expected to occur sometime later this spring. Details on the state show are still being planned; last year’s state show in the spring of 2020 was displayed completely online, with an awards announcement that was conducted via Facebook Live. Cash purchase awards are traditionally presented to prize winners at the statewide show. Starting with this year’s OSPI show, year-long exhibit awards are also being initiated for state-level prize winners created by students who choose to not put their artwork up for sale.
In addition to the nine Regional Award winners that are advancing to the state show, two pieces were selected as winners of the ESD 105 Board Choice Award and will be purchased to join the permanent display of student artwork in the agency’s Greenough Conference Center.
Also, eight of the students in this year’s show were selected by members of the arts faculty at Central Washington University for CWU scholarships in recognition of their entries in the 2021 show.
In addition to the exhibit itself, the judging process for this year’s show was conducted entirely online. Jurors who reviewed entries for the Regional Awards examined all the pieces online instead of in person. Each student’s work was judged on the basis of mastery of the medium used, composition, and creativity.