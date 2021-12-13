The Elk Meadows Bridge collapsed, cutting off access to residents and water supply lines

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Elk Meadows Bridge on McElroy Road collapsed with a truck on it Monday however, there were no injuries.
The Elk Meadows Bridge provides the only regular access to residences on McElroy Road, Morning Dove Lane, Night Hawk Lane, and Heron Drive in the Elk Meadows development near Cle Elum. The water supply line for this area was also attached to the bridge and was severed, cutting off water service to all the residences served by the bridge.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Kittitas County Department of Public Works are working to restore road access as quickly as possible; but the erection of a temporary bridge is expected to take at least 48 hours. The Sheriff’s Office is also working to establish an alternative, back-country route for emergency supplies and services. The American Red Cross has been contacted to establish emergency shelter.
Anyone with emergency needs is asked to call Kittcom. Call 911 for emergencies, or contact them at their non-emergency line, 509-925-8534. The Sheriff’s Office will update information as it becomes available on their Facebook page and through media releases.